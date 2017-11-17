You'll Flip When You See Your Favorite Stars Winning Their First American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are full of memorable moments. Who could forget when Lady Gaga showed up on a human-powered horse or when Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth made out on stage? And with Selena Gomez returning to the stage and Diana Ross receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, this year's ceremony is sure to be one for the books.

Still, nothing beats hearing your name called out for the first time. Check out the gallery to see throwback pictures of your favorite celebrities winning their first AMA.