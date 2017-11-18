2017 American Music Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

One of the biggest nights in music is just a day away!

With the 2017 American Music Awards airing Sunday night, the stars are quite literally aligning at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate the best of the year's hitmakers.

This year, Bruno Mars leads the nominated pack with eight nods, including top nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all follow with five nominations each.

Meanwhile, AMA newcomers like James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd are all celebrating their first honors this years as nominees for "New Artist of the Year."

With a slate of star-studded performances in the works for the evening and a stellar host, the ceremony is shaping up to be, in the words of Mars, "24 karat magic."

Here's your digital cheat sheet: