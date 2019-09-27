UPDATE!

Love Lives of Harry Potter Stars: Inside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More Cast Members' Romances

  by
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 5:00 AM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Warner Bros.

It's been eight years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2 was released.

The movie hit theaters in July 2011 and a lot has changed since then. The cast has grown up, starred in different projects and started lives outside of the Harry Potter world. In the years that have passed, we've seen Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and more cast members find love and start romances.

So what's the relationship status of the Harry Potter cast members now?

We're giving you the romance details below ahead of E!'s Harry Potter movie marathon this Saturday, Sept. 28! Don't miss Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix starting at 6 p.m. followed by Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince at 9 p.m.!

And you can catch encores of both films Sunday, Sept. 29 starting at 2:30 p.m. and online right here!

(Originally published Nov. 8, 2017 at 1:43 p.m. PT)

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke, Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he met on the set of their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings. "We met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.

Emma Watson, William Knight

MEGA

Emma Watson

Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't discuss her relationships in interviews. However, she had been linked to tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for the last two years. A source told The Sun in Feb. 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments." But according to multiple reports, the couple has called it quits. In 2018, Emma romanced Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months before moving on with tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year.

Rupert Grint, Pottermore

YouTube

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date in October.

Article continues below

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married longtime love Angela Jones in May 2018 in Italy. The duo got engaged back in December 2016.

Jade Olivia, Tom Felton

Instagram

Tom Felton

Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. Over the summer, Just Jared Jr. spotted Tom spending time with someone new, but nothing has been confirmed.

Evanna Lynch, Harry Potter, Boyfriend

Instagram

Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017but, according to their Instagram profiles, have since parted ways.

Article continues below

Bonnie Wright

Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year. In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Simon Hammerstein. She told the Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."

The couple was still together in 2015, but their relationship status is currently unknown.

