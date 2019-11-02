Reflective Activewear to Help Get You Through the Daylight Savings Slump

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 8:00 AM

Branded: Reflective Activewear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Working out is hard enough, but throw daylight savings into the mix and you can kiss your fitness goals goodbye.

But hold up, just because the sun now sets around 5 p.m. (you probably haven't even left the office yet), doesn't mean you're entitled to throw in the towel. You can (and should) still hit the pavement, but you're going to need some reflective activewear. Why? Well for one, it's all about safety. You can't very well run in the dark unarmed.

Besides, these glow-in-the-dark options are pretty stylish, you'll have no qualms about spending on 'em.

Here are nine of our favorites below.

Glow On Hair Ties

Let your ponytail shine bright with these hair ties designed to reduce hair breakage and keep styles in place.

Reflective Wear
$14 Lulelemon
Women's ASICS Woven Midrise Run Shorts

Head out for a quick jog with these women's ASICS running shorts.

Reflective Wear
$30 Kohl's
ASOS DESIGN reflective track dress

Style meets safety with this futuristic reflective track dress.

Reflective Wear
$60 ASOS
Sports Armband Flashing Safety Light for Running

Snap on one of these stylish sports armbands and do your favorite workout with safety!

Reflective Wear
$9 Amazon
Nike Power Flash Epic Lux Tights

Stand out with these running tights featuring reflective graphics circling the legs to accentuate your muscle-running gams!

Reflective Wear
$120
$85 Bandier
Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case for iPhone

Protect your phone with this water resistance armband case that's both sporty and functional.

Reflective Wear
$10 Amazon
SHEIN Drawstring Detail Reflective Padded Jackets

Bundle up in this puffer jacket with reflective padding.

Reflective Wear
$44 SHEIN
ASOS DESIGN jogger with reflective tape

Mix and match this jogging set with reflective tape that's sure to catch the attention of runners alike!

Reflective Wear
$40 ASOS
Slant Pocket Reflective Wind Pants

Create shapes and catch wind with these slant pocket pants in cool gray.

Reflective Wear
$18 Romwe

—Originally published on Nov 8, 2017, 10:22 a.m.

