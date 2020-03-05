Another Grey's Anatomy Discharge: Charting the ABC Hit's Leading Cause of Series Regular Departure

It's time to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev.

Weeks after Justin Chambers stunned Grey's Anatomy fans with the revelation that he was departing ABC's long-running medical soap after 16 seasons, the show is ready to reveal exactly where the beloved character, who has both a wife and a best friend adrift in Seattle in his absence, has run off to. All we know? He's not in Iowa looking after his mother, like he'd said he was. And...that's about it.

Chambers' sudden departure meant that showrunner Krista Vernoff and her writing staff really had their work cut out for them in crafting a satisfying send-off for a character who's been around since day one. How do you pull that off when you don't have the actor available to bring the story to life? That remains to be seen. Will he get a fully happy ending? As fans of Grey's know all too well, Shonda Rhimes & Co. don't hand those out all too often. And frankly, it doesn't seem too likely here.

As we say steel ourselves for the big goodbye, we're looking back on all the ways Grey's has gotten rid of main characters over the years. And the leading cause of departure just may surprise you...