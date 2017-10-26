Selena Gomez Set to Perform "Wolves" at the 2017 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is returning to the main stage.

E! News can confirm the "Come and Get It" singer will perform her new single, "Wolves," at the 2017 American Music Awards.

The live telecast, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, brings together the biggest names in a variety of musical genres.

And while other performances are expected to be announced in the coming days, the award show has been a favorite of Selena's for several years.

Back in 2016, the singer made a surprise appearance when she stepped out in a stunning red dress styled by Kate Young.