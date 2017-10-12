Bruno Mars Leads the 2017 American Music Award Nominees

Drumroll please!

Ciara, a two-time American Music Award nominee, was up bright and early Thursday morning to announce this year's American Music Award nods live on Good Morning America.

So, which stars are leading this year's nominee pool? Bruno Mars is at the front of the pack this year with eight nominations, including top honors Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all follow with five nominations each.

Songstress Halsey was even on set getting ready to perform her hit track, "Bad at Love," when she heard the happy news of her nomination for Favorite Pop/Rock Song.

For a complete list of all of the nominees, check out the list below. Plus, don't forget to tune in to the 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.