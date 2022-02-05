Inside Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Unexpected Private World

With the loftiest of expectations, not to mention that eight-figure paycheck, looming over him at all times, a certain amount of pressure is built into any game. His productivity and his team's fortunes remain inextricably linked when you're taking the temperature of the team, and Cristiano tying his own record that he set in 2015 for number of goals attempted without a score—12—during his first 2017-2018 game with Real Madrid resulted in the usual concern that he wasn't his old self.

Nevertheless, when Juventus paid that staggering sum to get him in 2018, he left Real Madrid as the team's all-time scorer. Opening up to France Football that October, Ronaldo explained (per The Guardian) that he left his longtime sports home because he felt a shift in his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start," Ronaldo shared. "In the first four or five years there I had the feeling of being 'Cristiano Ronaldo.' Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn't want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

"That's what made me think about leaving," he continued. "Sometimes I'd look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back. If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real. I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear."