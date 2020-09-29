9 Caffeine-Infused Beauty Products To Celebrate National Coffee Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In honor of National Coffee Day, today is the day we honor caffeine as your new fave beauty ingredient. Can we get an amen?

If you're a caffeine lover already, let us remind you of the eye-opening benefits of the little brown bean that makes your daily brew. If you don't already have caffeine eye creams, face serums or face mists stashed in your beauty cabinet, get on it. Not only does the ingredient tighten and depuff your skin, it's one super efficient (not to mention great smelling) way to look well rested, even if you might not be.

Ready to feel like you can take on the world... or at least, look like you can? Then shop these caffeinated beauty finds!