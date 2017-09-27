Barack Obama Cried Dropping Malia Obama Off at Harvard: "It Was a Little Bit Like Open-Heart Surgery"

Watching kids leave for college is difficult for any parent—including former President Barack Obama.

The former commander-in-chief revealed how emotional it was for him to send his eldest daughter Malia Obama, 19, to college this year during a short speech at an event for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children in Delaware.

"For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast," the 44th president said in a video published by WDEL 101.7FM. "I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."

However, Obama was able to hold back the waterworks until he and his wife Michelle Obama left the campus.

"I was proud that I did not cry in front of her," Obama said, "but on the way back, the secret service was looking straight ahead pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."