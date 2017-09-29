Why Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Love Story Has Reached All-Star Status

So you think you and your partner are a cute couple? Try to compete with these two.

Whether you've watched Allison Holker move and groove on Dancing With the Stars or Stephen "tWitch" Boss mix and spin on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the official DJ, chances are you've witnessed this pair's talents.

But for the loyal and devoted fans, they may know this duo as two of So You Think You Can Dance's all stars.

After getting married in December of 2013, this couple has welcomed a child of their own. And yes, they've continued to dance their way through Hollywood to the delight of thousands of fans.

What makes these dancers special off stage, however, is the family unit they have created and maintained under the spotlight. While Allison has a daughter from a previous relationship, welcoming Maddox Laurel Boss with Stephen further proved his skills as a parental figure.