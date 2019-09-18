Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 4:00 AM

If you're like us, as soon as Labor Day is over, Halloween is on our minds. Specifically: Where's the cool parties and what are we gonna BE for said parties?

Whether you've been planning for months, or you're down to the wire, landing on a crowd-pleasing Halloween costume that makes you feel great is tricky, but doable.

There's loads of factors to put into play: like, for instance, what kind of event are you attending? Maybe you've been crushing it extra hard at the gym and you want to showcase the new you. Whatever the affair is, there's one underlying factor that will never lead you in the wrong direction: the "sexy" costume. 

You know the kind: a wholesome idea in theory (a unicorn or Minnie Mouse, perhaps) or a nerdy homage (Harry Potter, maybe) put through the Halloween costume gods blender in reworked into a sexy showcase (i.e. form fitting and skin-baring).

To quote Mean Girls alum Cady Heron, "Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it."

That being said, we've pulled a cornucopia of sexy costumes—from Pennywise to Bob Ross—to help get you in the spirit of the season. 

Sexy Pennywise Costume

Be the ultimate It girl in this not-so-scary Pennywise-inspired costume.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$79
$32 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Top Gun Costume

Soar to new heights in this sexy Top Gun reimagining.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$104
$42 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Evil Mastermind Costume

Riddle me this: Why be Batman when you can be a sexy villain in this cute romper with top hat?

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$35 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Harry Potter Costume

Score major Gryffindor points in this sexy Hogwarts student getup. 

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$60
$24 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Astronaut Costume

Land on the moon in this sexy space babe look.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$40 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Stranger Things Costume

All we have to say is: Scoops Ahoy, matey!

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$99
$40 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Wolverine Costume

Be unbreakable in this sexy mutant leotard!

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$40 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Edward Scissorhands Costume

Partygoers will surely want to take pictures with you in this sexy Tim Burton-inspired costume.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$45 Spencer's
Sexy Minnie Mouse Costume

We already have your Instagram caption for the night: "I'm a mouse, DUH!"

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$45 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Bob's Burgers Costume

Punk meets playful in this sexy Tina-esque costume.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$40 Spencer's
Sexy Bambi Costume

Wild out in this sweet deer onesie with leg warmers.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$65 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Rugrats Costume

Be the boss of the playground in this Angelica-inspired number.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$44 Spencer's
Sexy Raccoon Costume

Nightlife has a new queen! Be a nocturnal hottie in this sexy raccoon jumper with detachable fur hoodie.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$55 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Ladybug Costume

Who knew a ladybug could be sexy? This polka dot two piece with suspenders says so!

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$90
$36 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Dumbo Costume

Yes, you read that correctly: Sexy. Dumbo. Costume.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$65 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Cowardly Lion Costume

Unleash your wild side in this sexy Cowardly Lioness costume.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$80 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Westworld Costume

Show them how the West was fun in this hot girl summer set. Yeehaw!

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$85 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Unicorn Costume

Add some Euphoria-inspired make-up and you've got yourself a dreamy design.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$40
$16 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Venom Costume

Take a walk on the dark side with this sexy Venom-inspired romper.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$44 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Bob Ross Costume

Ditch the painting canvas and be walking art in this sexy Bob Ross costume.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$70 Yandy
Sexy Tinkerbell Costume

Brighten up the party in this sexy Tinkerbell-inspired moment.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$44
$18 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Spider-Man Costume

Spin webs on the dance floor in this sexy one piece.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$60 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Toy Story Costume

The galaxy will thank you for rocking this intergalactic look!

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$80 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Pokémon Trainer Costume

You'll catch 'em all in this Pokémon-inspired ensemble.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$60 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Stormtrooper Costume

The force will be with you in this Stormtrooper-inspired look.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$45 AMI Clubwear
Sexy Deadpool Costume

Switch up gender norms in this sexy Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes
$30 AMI Clubwear
