Ryan Phillippe Reaches Settlement With Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Assault

UPDATE: Two years later, on Thursday, October 10, a notice of a settlement between Ryan Phillippe and ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt over her $1 million lawsuit for alleged assault was filed at a Los Angeles court.

Phillippe's attorney had denied Hewitt's allegations, saying in November 2017 that they were "utterly false" and an "unjustified attempt to extort money from Phillippe, and to gain publicity for herself and her modeling career."

Playboy model Elsie Hewitt has accused ex-boyfriend Ryan Phillippe of assaulting her earlier this year. The alleged incident happened on July 4. However, earlier today, Hewitt filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Shooter star, claiming assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In documents obtained by E! News, the 21-year-old, who was Playboy's Miss June 2017, alleges that the 43-year-old actor kicked, punched and threw her down a flight of stairs during a fight that happened on July 4 of this year.

The documents claim that during the fight at the actor's house, Hewitt gathered her things to leave and that, "Phillippe reacted by attacking Hewitt. He grabbed Hewitt's upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could."