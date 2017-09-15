Celebs Rev Their Engines at the NYFW Kia Stinger Event

New York Fashion Week is arguably one of the busiest times of the year for celeb partygoers, so you know if they attend an event, we're gonna take notice.

And that's exactly what we did when supermodels like Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls along with baseball star Alex Rodriguez, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, YouTuber Cameron Dallas and fashion writer/TV host Derek Blasberg, were on the scene to celebrate Kia's sexy not-yet-released car, the Kia Stinger.

Not only does the soon-to-be iconic vehicle have a head-turning design, the engine also packs a punch (the rear-wheel drive GT goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, to be exact). Trust: It strikes the perfect balance between function and fashion.

Seriously, if you're dreaming of a future ride that will do more than just get you from point A to point B, look no further than this impeccably designed speedster. Just a hunch, but we think the celebs would agree with your choice.

For an inside look at the fashion week event and to see what the stars are saying about the Stinger, watch the video above!

