Check Out Pippa Middleton's Cute New Haircut

It's also not uncommon for women to chop their hair after saying, "I do." Pippa married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England in May. Of course, her sister Kate attended the big day along with Prince William and Prince Harry. Pippa's nephew Prince George also served as a pageboy, and her niece Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid.

The newlyweds had quite the eventful summer after tying the knot. Shortly after the wedding, the couple enjoyed a luxurious honeymoon in Tetiaroa (located near Tahiti) and then travelled to Australia to continue their romantic getaway.

Then, in June, the new Mr. and Mrs. attended a wedding in Stockholm, Sweden for their friends Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad. Pippa wore a $3,400 floral gown by Erdem to the occasion.

As if that wasn't enough travel, the lovebirds went to Ireland in July for another wedding. This time the celebration was for Pippa's friend Camilla Campion-Awwad. That same month, the two had a date at Wimbledon, where perhaps Pippa was inspired by Kate's new ‘do.