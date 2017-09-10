Christian Siriano Spring 2018 Proves Fashion Is for Everyone

Unlike plus sizing, which found its way to only nine of last season's shows, different races and ethnicities have had much greater visibility on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week as of late. As The Fashion Spot reported, last season every show in the Big Apple featured at least one model of color. Of course, one is far from enough, but it is a major indicator of progress.

So, while Siriano is not the first nor the only designer to broaden the runway horizons, it's certainly because of his and other designers' efforts that a widely ranging new standard of beauty is beginning to solidify—not just a trend.

Ultimately, though, designers make their own decisions. "The rule is now in fashion, every designer has to do what works for them," Siriano told E! News. "It might be different than what works for the other, but the business is crazy. People are going out of business. Stores are closing. Right now, everybody has to do what works for them."