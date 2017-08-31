Dancing With the Stars: Derek Fisher, Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen and Shark Tank Star Join Season 25

Dancing With the Stars has found three more of its season 25 stars.
Former NBA star Derek Fisher, Shark Tank shark Barbara Corcoran and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen are set to join the cast for the upcoming season when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, sources tell E! News.
ABC does not comment or confirm casting rumors ahead of the official cast reveal on Good Morning America on Sept. 6, but Property Brothers star Drew Scott was officially announced as the first star on Wednesday.
Back in June, Derek, a former Lakers champion and the ex-head coach of the New York Knicks, was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images; ABC
Barbara is one of the investors on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, and has been with the show for all eight seasons. The businesswoman isn't the first of ABC's Sharks to compete on DWTS, as Robert Herjavec was part of the season 20 cast, and while he didn't win the mirrorball trophy, he landed himself a wife in pro partner Kym Johnson.
Victoria, 22, is a former Paralympian swimmer who currently works as TV personality for ESPN. Victoria then "10 years in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down," she wrote in a piece for ESPN, before competing with the USA Paralympic swim team at the London Games, taking home three silver medals and a gold medal.
Victoria began walking in 2015, before finally taking her first step without the assistance of a crutch in 2016, writing, "I haven't stopped since."
According to E! News' sources, here is the list of celeb contestants so far: Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Total Bellas and Total Divas star Nikki Bella, Grease Live fan-favorite Jordan Fisher, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz.
While the roster of stars won't be officially announced until next week, the line-up of professional dancers was announced on Good Morning America.
Mark Ballas, who is set to return after taking three seasons off, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten.
While Emma was officially announced as Drew's partner, sources tell E! News married couple Maks and Peta will be paired with Vanessa and Nick, while Val will dance with Victoria. Our insiders also revealed Lindsay will compete with Jordan, and Keo will lead Barbara.
The cast will officially be announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.