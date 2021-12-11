The Cold-Blooded Murder of Laci Peterson: Why the Grisly Crime Still Captivates—and Disturbs

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time dad.

To look at him at almost any time since is to see one thing: a murderer.

Peterson was resentenced to life in prison on Dec. 8 for the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, the culmination of a 15-year effort to get him off of death row. The California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in August 2020 and prosecutors announced in May they would not try to secure another one.

Though Scott, who pleaded not guilty at trial, came off as the opposite of what one might call a sympathetic character as the case unfolded, nor was there any cause célèbre clamor for a Making a Murderer-style reexamination of the justice system that convicted him, his legal team has busily been trying to spare his life and get him a new trial. For now, his advocates are happy with this win, arguing successfully on appeal that the trial judge erred when he dismissed potential jurors who voiced opposition to capital punishment before fully questioning them about whether they'd be able to impose it in this case.