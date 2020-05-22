11 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan & Carolin Lehmann | Fri., May. 22, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're probably already spending your summer poolside, but you know what would make it even better? An Instagram-worthy pool float to set the mood.

You know the ones: giant pizza slices, rainbow daybeds, the list goes on. Bloggers love 'em and, heck, your mom somehow has a giant flamingo floating in her backyard pool, too. Yes, it may seem a tad frivolous to spend fifty-ish bucks on a blow-up unicorn, but just think of the possibilities (i.e. you lounging in that cute new one-piece suit posing for the perfect 'gram).

So shop some of the cutest pool floats available right now below.

SunnyLife Monstera Leaf Lie On Float

This giant monstera leaf will look stunning floating in your pool. Just make like a butterfly and lounge on it.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$50 Shopbop
SunnyLife Mermaid Luxe Lie On Float

You'll look like a siren on this whimsical mermaid tail float

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$50 Shopbop
Funboy Giant Cabana Dayclub

How extra is this giant floating cabana? You'll be the coolest crew at the lake, that much is for sure. It fits up to six adults and has a central cooler compartment, a removable sunshade and two mesh foot baths. 

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$799
$639 Frontgate
Funboy Yacht Pool Float

If you have yet to make your millions, float on a PVC yacht. Check out that cooler compartment up front!

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$149
$119 Frontgate
Ban.do Orange Giant Inflatable Pool Float

A jumbo orange slice looks extra cheerful floating in your pool. 

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$60 Amazon
Oyster Shell Float

Be a pearl atop your shell on this iridescent pool float. It allows you to sit upright and comfortable.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$129
$103 Frontgate
Funboy Glitter Flamingo Pool Float

Ah, the pink flamingo: a pool float classic. This one is glittery and sassy as they come.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$79 Nordstrom
Ban.do Beach, Please! Heart Innertube Pool Float

We heart this pretty pink innertube that's relatively affordable. Hold onto it while paddling through the surf.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$24 Amazon
Glow Float

Lounge easy in this color-changing floating chair that will bring party vibes to your yard. It glows in 12 different colors and is easily inflated with a remote control and air pump.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$129
$103 Frontgate
Ban.do Float On Inflatable Drink Floaties Set of Two

Your drinks need to float, too! These cute pink, heart-shaped drink floaties come in a set of two.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$13 Amazon
Ban.do Sunburst Float On Giant Colorful Inner Tube

Keep it simple with this sunburst inner tube. It'll look super cute chillin' in your pool.

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game
$29 Amazon

Lounging by the pool? Check out these kimono cover-ups and these stylish swimsuits under $100.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong Estimates He Told "10,000 Lies" During His Doping Scandal

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He's Taking a "Step Forward Again" After Health Setback in ICU

Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart

See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia

Total Bellas, 508, Bonus Clip, Brie Bella

Safety First! Watch Brie & Nikki Bella Learn CPR in This Total Bellas Bonus Clip

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Inside Their Private World

Look Back at Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Cutest Photos In Honor of the Actress' Birthday

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski Recalls Tom Brady "Crying" on the Phone Over Him Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Andrew Garfield, Dylan O'Brien

Andrew Garfield Has the Best Reaction to Dylan O'Brien's Reenactment of The Social Network

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Top Stories , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Home
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.