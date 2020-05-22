11 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

E! Illustration
by Taylor Stephan & Carolin Lehmann | Fri., May. 22, 2020 5:00 AM
You're probably already spending your summer poolside, but you know what would make it even better? An Instagram-worthy pool float to set the mood.
You know the ones: giant pizza slices, rainbow daybeds, the list goes on. Bloggers love 'em and, heck, your mom somehow has a giant flamingo floating in her backyard pool, too. Yes, it may seem a tad frivolous to spend fifty-ish bucks on a blow-up unicorn, but just think of the possibilities (i.e. you lounging in that cute new one-piece suit posing for the perfect 'gram).
So shop some of the cutest pool floats available right now below.
This giant monstera leaf will look stunning floating in your pool. Just make like a butterfly and lounge on it.
You'll look like a siren on this whimsical mermaid tail float.
How extra is this giant floating cabana? You'll be the coolest crew at the lake, that much is for sure. It fits up to six adults and has a central cooler compartment, a removable sunshade and two mesh foot baths.
If you have yet to make your millions, float on a PVC yacht. Check out that cooler compartment up front!
A jumbo orange slice looks extra cheerful floating in your pool.
Be a pearl atop your shell on this iridescent pool float. It allows you to sit upright and comfortable.
Ah, the pink flamingo: a pool float classic. This one is glittery and sassy as they come.
We heart this pretty pink innertube that's relatively affordable. Hold onto it while paddling through the surf.
Lounge easy in this color-changing floating chair that will bring party vibes to your yard. It glows in 12 different colors and is easily inflated with a remote control and air pump.
Your drinks need to float, too! These cute pink, heart-shaped drink floaties come in a set of two.
Keep it simple with this sunburst inner tube. It'll look super cute chillin' in your pool.
Lounging by the pool? Check out these kimono cover-ups and these stylish swimsuits under $100.
