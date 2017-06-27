How to Take Care of Curls Like a Celebrity Hairstylist

In this no-nonsense guide, Hollywood's biggest makeup artists and hairstylists break down the basics to recreating their signature looks. This week, Vernon Francois shares his advice for caring for your curls.

The days of fighting your curls are behind you. Whether you're rocking defined spirals, tight coils, loose waves or something in between, hair is taking shape—on the sidewalk, red carpet and catwalk.

Nowadays, there are plenty of products created to enhance natural textures, so famous faces are following suit. However, you don't need a celebrity name to do the same. "Everyone's hair is unique and embracing your texture is one of the best ways to express your individuality," celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois told E! News.

Francois, who's styled the hair of Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and songstress Solange Knowles, also understands the importance of caring for your strands, so that the texture can shine through.