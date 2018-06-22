A Look Back at the BET Awards' Best Looks of All Time

by Briana Trusty | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 4:00 AM

ESC: Beyonce, 2015 BET Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the BET Awards, you can bet that the celebrities on the red carpet are going to serve up some major looks.

The annual award show has been the source of epic fashion moments for celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Zendaya. Best dressed nominations are not only reserved for queens with only one name either. The red carpet has seen it all, from rhinestones to corsets to jaw-dropping cut-outs.

Since the iconic event airs soon, we thought it was the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and remember all the looks that have stunned over the years.

So without further ado...

We can't wait to see what new looks this year's carpet brings. 

Photos

Best BET Awards Looks of All Time

Which of these throwback looks do you think was the best? 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

