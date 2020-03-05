From Heartbreak to Baby: The Romantic History That Katy Perry Has Unpacked in Her Most Personal Songs

John Shearer/WireImage

Perry was barely 21 when she started dating the troubled actor—who would go on to star in Sons of Anarchy but whose life was simultaneously unraveling. Lewis died in a freak occurrence in 2012, either falling off or jumping off the roof of the home where he'd been renting a room after beating his 81-year-old landlady to death.

"It wasn't a secret that Johnny had issues he was dealing with," a source who worked on SOA told E! News at the time. "No one could have expected it would end so tragically, though. Everyone is in shock."

Though everyone would assume in the moment that 2010's "Circle the Drain" was about Travis McCoy, after Lewis died a source told Us Weekly that Perry's relationship with the actor also played into the song, which is about only being able to stick around to watch and try to help for so long if the one you love is intent on destroying himself.

"He was in trouble then and she couldn't help him," the source said. "A lot of her songs were partially inspired by him. I know 'The One That Got Away' and 'Circle the Drain' are partly about him, as well as Travis. But she was young and it was a time in her life she cherishes...They had good times. It's really sad. She could never help him and couldn't [let herself] go in that direction."