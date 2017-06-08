Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Wore the Same Black Tuxedo for 8 Years and No One Noticed

While all eyes were on Michelle Obama, Barack Obama had a not-so-hidden secret up his sleeve.

Eight years after the fact, the former first lady revealed her famous husband wore the same tuxedo through two full terms in office—and no one noticed. "That's the unfair thing," Michelle told a crowd at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday. "No matter what we do, he puts on that same tux."

The former FLOTUS proceeded to make a significant point about how fashion is covered differently for men and women.

"Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace—they didn't comment that for eight years, he wore that same tux, same shoes," she pointed out as the crowd applauded her.

Meanwhile, according to Michelle, the 44th president wore his suit in stride. "He was proud of it too, he was like, 'Mm! I'm ready. I'm ready in ten minutes. Mmm—how long did it take you?'" she recalled.