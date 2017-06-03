Here's Why Anderson Cooper May Be The Most Interesting Man on Cable News

Birthday boy Anderson Cooper is 50!

To celebrate his turning half a century, we have 9 reasons why the CNN host may just be the most interesting man in the world of cable TV News...

His Famous Family: He's a Vanderbilt—aka he's from a super wealthy, old-money American family. He's the son of Wyatt Emory Cooper and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt, who is the descendant of the famous shipping and railroad magnate, Cornelius Vanderbilt. Until the 1950s, the Vanderbilts were the wealthiest family in America. During their reign, the family amassed great wealth and had various grand mansions on Fifth Avenue in New York City, mansions in Newport, Rhode Island, which were referred to as "summer cottages," and various other opulent homes.

Despite being surrounded by such great wealth, AC is one down-to-earth newsman.

His Famous Friends: He and his almost-birthday-twin Andy Cohen are besties. He adores Kelly Ripa. Neil Patrick Harris can't stop singing his praises. Who isn't this guy friends with?!