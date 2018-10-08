Dos and Don'ts of British Elite Wedding Style, According to Royals

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Top Photo/Thumb

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

What does one wear to a British wedding? More importantly, what does one wear to high-society nuptials with royals in attendance? Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding is happening on Friday and the guests are surely finalizing their outfits for the big day, a hard task given the somewhat strict dress code when it comes to royal fetes. 

There is certain etiquette when it comes to dressing for such a traditional affair; just look at how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May wedding was sartorially examined, turning into one of the biggest fashion events of the year. And while the former Suits actress is not a royal, she is  helping to modernize the monarchy and some of the guests at her big day proved that. 

So Eugenie (who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson) and her Casamigos ambassador beau's wedding will surely not be as major of a public event as Megan and Marry or the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, there will be some dos and don'ts that the couple's guests should abide by if they don't want to earn side-eye from Queen Elizabeth II during their Oct. 12 nuptials. 

 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

For style inspiration, one must only look to the outfits current royals and British socialites have worn to other high-profile, British nuptials. Going through their wedding wardrobe gives us a style guide of what you should do…instead of the not-so-stellar things we've seen other VIPs wear. Keep scrolling for the dos and don'ts of British wedding attire, according to the royal family.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Lady Sarah Chatto

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Don’t wear all white or black

It's a classic etiquette rule that spans multiple cultures. You don't want to wear white to upstage the bride, and you don't want to wear black to mourn such a happy occasion. Lady Sarah Chatto didn't get the memo at Zara Phillips' wedding.

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Fascinator, Off-White

Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

Do wear off-white

Want to be a rule-breaker? Wear an off-white color. Mix in colorful or even black accessories and you're neither stealing the show nor mourning a loss.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Katherine Kelly

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Don’t let your hat take over

If you're at a fancy, British wedding, you're almost always expected to wear a fashionable, sometimes over-the-top hat. Don't let the hat overcome your look though. Katherine Kelly looks perfectly put together at Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding, but the hat is a little extra.

Article continues below

Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Do wear a proper fascinator

When in doubt, a manageable fascinator is all you need—and you'll actually be able to see what's going on.

Cressida Bonas, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Ian West/PA Wire

Don’t wear too many colors

While her colorful frock was no doubt lovely, Cressida Bonas was a bit distracting and seemed more suitable for a less formal event than her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry's wedding.

Pippa Middleton, Royal Wedding

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Do play with prints

While she kept the silhouette on-trend for English nuptials, Pippa gave us a delicate but unexpected print that paired perfectly with the blush pleats. 

Article continues below

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Princess Victoria of Sweden

Ian Gavan/GP/Getty Images

Don’t be too matchy-matchy

It's a very common trend among high society to wear head to toe of just one color. While the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looks lovely, the constant hue washes her out.

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Queen Elizabeth II, Monochrome

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Do go monochrome

Like we said, the monochrome thing is very popular at British weddings. However, style veterans like the queen like to mix things up with different textures in like colors. 

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Don’t outshine royalty

Listen: There's an apparent hierarchy across the pond. When Queen Elizabeth wears a pastel yellow, you bet Camilia, Duchess of Cornwall is going to wear a more muted pastel. Typically, high-society stylists will ask brands or designers if similar looks were bought from others for the same event.

Article continues below

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

Indigo/Getty Images

Do whatever you want

When it's your wedding, do whatever the heck you want. Wear a Beyoncé-worthy satin coat to shine a little brighter than Kate Middleton if you have to!

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Una Healy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Don’t show too much skin

We say embrace your sexy, but at traditional British nuptials, dressing conservatively is typically the default, which means hemlines are usually never higher than a few inches above the knee and low necklines are almost never seen.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Do show off your best assets

If you got it, flaunt it. Find a silhouette that's both appropriate for the occasion but will get people noticing, like how Pippa caught everyone's attention at Kate's wedding with a super-toned backside.

Article continues below

So even though we aren't actually attending Eugenie and Jack's nuptials, at least we now have unofficial fashion guide should we ever  find ourselves invited the next big British soiree. Or, you know, we want to crash a wedding.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Pippa Middleton , Kate Middleton , Queen Elizabeth II , Style Collective , Fashion , Weddings , Life/Style , Top Stories , Royal Wedding , Prince Harry
Latest News
ESC: Princess Eugenie

Everything We Know About Princess Eugenie's Wedding Outfit

ESC: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and More Stars That Wore Crazy Outfits on the AMAs Red Carpet

Shopping: Halloween Outfits

15 Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

Vanessa Hudgens Pays Homage to Disney Channel Background

Vanessa Hudgens Admits to Wearing UGGs "Every Single Day"

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier and Adwoa Aboah Dress Up Their Fall Boots and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Couple Style Goals—Shop Their Look!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.