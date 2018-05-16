Dos and Don'ts of British Wedding Style, as Seen on Royals

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., May. 16, 2018 5:00 AM

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Top Photo/Thumb

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

What does one wear to a British wedding? More importantly, what does one wear to high-society nuptials with royals in attendance? Meghan Markleand Prince Harry's fete is only mere days away, after all.

There is certain etiquette when it comes to dressing for such a traditional affair; however, let's keep in mind that the former Suits actress is not a royal, and some of her personal traditions and preferences could be factored into the ceremony. Even though it may be a less public celebration that the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, there will be some dos and don'ts that the couple's 600 guests should abide by.

 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

For style inspiration, one must only look to the outfits current royals and British socialites have worn to other high-profile, British nuptials. Going through their wedding wardrobe gives us a style guide of what you should do…instead of the not-so-stellar things we've seen other VIPs wear. Keep scrolling for the dos and don'ts of British wedding attire, according to the royal family.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Lady Sarah Chatto

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Don’t wear all white or black

It's a classic etiquette rule that spans multiple cultures. You don't want to wear white to upstage the bride, and you don't want to wear black to mourn such a happy occasion. Lady Sarah Chatto didn't get the memo at Zara Phillips' wedding.

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Fascinator, Off-White

Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

Do wear off-white

Want to be a rule-breaker? Wear an off-white color. Mix in colorful or even black accessories and you're neither stealing the show nor mourning a loss.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Katherine Kelly

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Don’t let your hat take over

If you're at a fancy, British wedding, you're almost always expected to wear a fashionable, sometimes over-the-top hat. Don't let the hat overcome your look though. Katherine Kelly looks perfectly put together at Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding, but the hat is a little extra.

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Fascinator

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Do wear a proper fascinator

When in doubt, a manageable fascinator is all you need—and you'll actually be able to see what's going on.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Dos and Donts, Kirsty Gallacher

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Don’t wear too many colors

While we applaud Kirsty Gallacher for her bold choice, the multi-color print is a bit distracting and looks kind of like confetti on a dress.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Do play with prints

While Pippa's peplum silhouette is very on-trend for English nuptials, her splatter print dress is rather edgy, modern and wonderfully unexpected.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Princess Victoria of Sweden

Ian Gavan/GP/Getty Images

Don’t be too matchy-matchy

It's a very common trend among high society to wear head to toe of just one color. While the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looks lovely, the constant hue washes her out.

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Queen Elizabeth II, Monochrome

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Do go monochrome

Like we said, the monochrome thing is very popular at British weddings. However, style veterans like the queen like to mix things up with different textures in like colors. 

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Don’t outshine royalty

Listen: There's an apparent hierarchy across the pond. When Queen Elizabeth wears a pastel yellow, you bet Camilia, Duchess of Cornwall is going to wear a more muted pastel. Typically, high-society stylists will ask brands or designers if similar looks were bought from others for the same event.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

Indigo/Getty Images

Do whatever you want

When it's your wedding, do whatever the heck you want. Wear a Beyoncé-worthy satin coat to shine a little brighter than Kate Middleton if you have to!

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts, Una Healy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Don’t show too much skin

We say embrace your sexy, but at traditional British nuptials, dressing conservatively is typically the default, which means hemlines are usually never higher than a few inches above the knee and low necklines are almost never seen.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Wedding Do's and Don'ts

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Do show off your best assets

If you got it, flaunt it. Find a silhouette that's both appropriate for the occasion but will get people noticing, like how Pippa caught everyone's attention at Kate's wedding with a super-toned backside.

We may not be attending Meghan's nuptials, but at least we'll have an unofficial fashion guide come the next big British soiree...should there be an opportunity for wedding crashing, of course.

What other dos and don'ts did we miss?

