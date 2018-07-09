Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Turns 15: Revisit the Red Carpet Premiere at Disneyland

It's no secret that Pirates of the Caribbean is a global phenomenon.

But, when the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures movie had its world premiere at Disneyland on June 28, 2003, few could have predicted it would be the success it is today. Pirates is the ninth highest grossing film franchise in history, earning $4,524,358,182 at the global box office after last year's fifth film: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl premiered in theaters nationwide 11 days later, on July 9, 2003.

The original film's world premiere shut down the theme park. A red carpet was rolled out on Main Street so Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom could sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Other attendees really got into the spirit, like Danny Bonaduce, who had a sword fight, and Daryl Hannah, who dressed in costume as a pirate (eye patch included).

Other attendees included Travis Barker, Gary Busey, Amanda Bynes, Shannon Elizabeth, Cuba Gooding Jr., Mark-Paul Gosselaar, David Hasselhoff, Teri Hatcher, Michelle Kwan, Jonathan Lipnicki, Shanna Moakler, Rebecca Romijn, Jane Seymour, John Stamos, Raven-Symoné, Lea Thompson, Jon Voight, Kerry Washington and Raquel Welch—and, of course, Mickey Mouse.