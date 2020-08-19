5 Things to Know About Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Only—and Equally Dreamy—Grandson

UPDATE: Jack Schlossberg's remote appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, alongside his mother, Caroline Kennedy, had some people eagerly Google searching his name—and photo. "Why has no one told me how insanely hot Jack Schlossberg is? Is he single? Asking for me," one viewer questioned in a tweet.

While the jury is out on his relationship status, we've answered some other burning questions about the Kennedy descendent below.

Meet Jack Schlossberg, JFK's only grandson.

The 27-year-old descendent of the late 35th president, John F. Kennedy, has once again popped up in public life, thanks to his brief speech alongside mom Caroline Kennedy during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Referencing his famed grandfather's remarks as he accepted the Democratic nomination for president 60 years ago, Schlossberg told viewers, "Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather's speech—courage, unity and patriotism—are as important today as they were in 1960."

The Schlossberg sighting sparked curiosity online over the Kennedy descendent, considering he does not often make public appearances. However, he has stepped out in the limelight over the years to help give out the Profile in Courage Award as a member of the committee.

The annual honor, which is given in the former president's memory, is not only a celebration of the honoree's dedication to public service and leading with their conscience, but has also given Schlossberg the opportunity to help carry on his grandfather's legacy.

"I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service," he said in his first live interview on Today in 2017. "It's something that I'm very proud of."