The Origins of Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford: How They Found Each Other 10 Years Ago

There have been very few other daytime TV pairings as perfect as Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Much like the wine they sip weekly, the two women have spent nine years maturing into one of the most recognized duos in daytime. However, before 2008, the women hardly knew each other. Instead, Gifford was living a relatively private life following a 15-year stint on Live! alongside Regis Philbin. Meanwhile, Kotb was working as a correspondent for NBC.

Their destiny together launched in 2007 when Today added a fourth hour of morning programming to its lineup. Originally, the hour was hosted by Kotb and NBC colleagues Natalie Morales and Ann Curry. However, thanks to a well-timed, 4-hour lunch, Gifford was in the picture.

The ladies met for the meal at the Rainbow Room inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza—and the rest, as they say, is history. "She thought everything I said was funny. I sang to her and she loved it, so I said, 'I gotta be with Hoda,'" Gifford recalled on Today when they announced her new role the following year. "Timing is everything in life."