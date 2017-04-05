The Most Controversial Commercials in History: From Ashton Kutcher to Mary J. Blige

Burger King pulled the ad and apologized to the singer and her fans, but did not address the concerns in detail.

"Unfortunately, the Mary J. Blige commercial was released prematurely before all of the licensing and final approvals were obtained," the company said in a statement. "We would like to apologize to Mary J. and all of her fans for airing an ad that was not final. We know how important Mary J. is to her fans, and we are currently in the process of finalizing the commercial. We hope to have the final ad on the air soon."

Blige herself issued her own apology on Angie Martinez's Hot 97 FM show.

"I want to apologize to everyone that was offended or thought that I would do something so disrespectful to our culture," she said, according to Rolling Stone. "I would never do anything like that purposefully. I thought I was doing something right. So forgive me."