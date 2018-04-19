The Unstoppable Rise of Clean Beauty and the Celebs Betting Their Careers on the Movement: An Insider's Look

Well & Good:

OK, but why is it paying off now?

"It really has to do with this whole wellness movement that's happening around the world, people are making better choices for themselves and their family," Tata Harper, founder of her organic skin care line of the same name, explains. "Food was the pioneer in the movement for the longest time. People understand that the most because you put it inside your body while a lot of times people don't realize the things you put outside of the body are also getting in the system."

Cut to 2017, when it's cool to be conscious and being "woke" means not just reading the labels on your muffin but also on your moisturizer too. Because as Swift put it: "What is the point of cleaning up one's diet if one is still putting the toxic ingredient onto their skin?"

Health is the number one reason women switch to clean beauty. A recent Harris Poll survey discovered that 59 percent of women over the age of 35 say buying green beauty is important to them, while 73 percent of millennial women seek out cleaner, all-natural products.