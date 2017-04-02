Sam Hunt Serenades Fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler at the 2017 ACM Awards, and Country Music Fans Might Never Be the Same

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Apr. 2, 2017 5:36 PM
Be still, our beating hearts.
Sam Hunt kicked off the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday evening in Las Vegas with a performance of "Body Like A Back Road," and it's quite possible we'll be talking about the special moment he shared with fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler for weeks to come.
The recently engaged recording artist descended from the T-Mobile Arena stage to serenade Fowler, and from the looks of her expression, she had no idea what to expect. Let's just say viewers at home could see Hannah blushing through their TV screens as Sam serenaded his ladylove, before planting a smooch on her forehead and continuing the song.
Too cute!
Confession: We know every word like the back of our hand! Thanks for getting "Body Like A Back Road" stuck in our head, @SamHuntMusic. #ACMs pic.twitter.com/CwhVsnCPfB— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017
Fans were hoping Fowler and Hunt would make their red carpet debut as an engaged couple this evening, but the hunky singer sadly walked the carpet solo.
Not to fret, though! The night has only just begun and there's still plenty of time for Sam and Hannah to flaunt their undeniable chemistry from the front row.
And speaking of lovebirds at the Academy of Country Music Awards, we've already seen appearances from Miranda Lambert and Anderson East, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who received a heartwarming message from their daughters shortly before the show.
Can you feel the love tonight? Sound off in the comments!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?