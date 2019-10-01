How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Keep Pulling Off the Impossible for a Hollywood Couple

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcherfirst went public as a real-life couple, the Twitterverse rejoiced.

Apparently Jackie and Kelso's roller-coaster teen love affair on That '70s Show was more meaningful to people than anyone could have anticipated—including Mila and Ashton.

The actors have never forgotten their humble sitcom roots, but they've made it clear that the set of their Fox sitcom was not where the magic happened. Not even when Mila shared her first kiss ever in a scene with her onscreen boyfriend.

"I think we had to both go through a lot in our lives to be the become the people that we were [when we finally got together]," Kunis once explained to Howard Stern. "We would never be together based on the people that we used to be."

Then aren't we glad we didn't have to fret over a version of Mila and Ashton that wasn't meant to be, because these two seem so perfectly suited for each other now. And it would take such a match to be able to pull off what these two have managed over the last six years.