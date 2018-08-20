Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Remy Ma to Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj vs. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner: On Aug. 19, Minaj criticized Spotify, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner after Scott's album Astroworld remained No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Minaj's new album Queen came in just below at No. 2. Minaj said on Twitter that the main reason why Scott's album held the top spot was because of the rapper's girlfriend. "I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi," she tweeted.

Four days ago, Jenner posted an Instagram photo of the pass with the caption "me and storm ready for the tour."

A bit earlier in the day, Minaj tweeted a screenshot of Jenner's Instagram and tweeted about album sale numbers. "Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week," she wrote.

The Queen rapper cited her own statistics. Her album "broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries," she said on Twitter.

Minaj informed her Twitter followers that she'll be speaking out about all of this on her show, Queen Radio. "I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won't On Tuesday. I love you guys so much," she tweeted.

She gave one major indication of what to expect given the recent events: "The next episode of #QueenRadio will be vital."

Neither Scott nor Jenner responded on Twitter.