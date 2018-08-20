Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Remy Ma to Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj has long questioned fellow stars about "what's good."
The rapper has been making headlines recently due to a renewed feud with Remy Ma, with whom she has feuded for a decade. Almost two weeks ago, Ma released the track "shETHER," which contains the line "F--k Nicki Minaj" and accuses Nicki of everything from plastic surgery to infidelity.
Minaj responded Thursday by releasing three diss tracks of her own. She also wrote on Instagram, "#YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them."
Check out more of Nicki's feuds:
Nicki Minaj vs. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner: On Aug. 19, Minaj criticized Spotify, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner after Scott's album Astroworld remained No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Minaj's new album Queen came in just below at No. 2. Minaj said on Twitter that the main reason why Scott's album held the top spot was because of the rapper's girlfriend. "I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi," she tweeted.
Four days ago, Jenner posted an Instagram photo of the pass with the caption "me and storm ready for the tour."
A bit earlier in the day, Minaj tweeted a screenshot of Jenner's Instagram and tweeted about album sale numbers. "Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week," she wrote.
The Queen rapper cited her own statistics. Her album "broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries," she said on Twitter.
Minaj informed her Twitter followers that she'll be speaking out about all of this on her show, Queen Radio. "I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won't On Tuesday. I love you guys so much," she tweeted.
She gave one major indication of what to expect given the recent events: "The next episode of #QueenRadio will be vital."
Neither Scott nor Jenner responded on Twitter.
Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey: The two served as judges on American Idol for one season, between 2012 and 2013, and did not appear to get along at all. A video of the singers arguing at a contestants audition was leaked online ahead of the premiere.
"I told them, I'm not putting up with her f--king highness over here," Minaj said, turning to face Carey as fellow judge Keith Urban, who sat between them, appeared to try to calm the rapper down.
Barbara Walters later said on The View that Mariah told her that Nicki was overheard saying, "If I had a gun, I would shoot that bitch." The rapper responded to the allegation on Twitter, saying, "Lets just say nicki said smthn about a gun. ppl will believe it cuz she's a black rapper. Lmao. I'll then hit up Barbara n milk it. Ironically no camera or mic heard the gun comment tho. Lol @ the struggle. Not even the producers believed u. Say no to violence barbz."
Three months later, Mariah talked about the incident with Walters on Nightline.
"It felt like an unsafe work environment," she said. "Anytime anybody's reeling threats at somebody, you know, it's not appropriate. I'm a professional. I'm not used to that type of environment."
The singer, a mother of twins, said she hired more security after the incident, adding, "sitting there on the road with two babies, I'm not going to take any chances.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Nicki Minaj vs. Taylor Swift: In 2015, Nicki and Taylor had a super short-lived feud.
The rapper had vented online after it was revealed her "Anaconda" music video wasn't nominated for Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV VMAs, saying, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year."
Taylor, who was nominated for her "Bad Blood" video, which featured a slew of models and actresses, took the tweet as an intentional diss.
"I've done nothing but love & support you," she tweeted at Nicki. "It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.."
The rapper then said she never said a word about her, adding, "I love u just as much. But u should speak on this."
Taylor then apologized. She and Nicki ended up performing together at the VMAs.
Katy Perry, who has feuded with the singer herself, then tweeted, "Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman..."
Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus: In 2015, Miley made unflattering remarks about Nicki in a New York Times interview while weighing in on the rapper's Twitter miscommunication with Taylor.
"You made it about you," she said. "Not to sound like a bitch, but that's like, 'Eh, I didn't get my VMA.' If you want to make it about race, there's a way you could do that. But don't make it just about yourself. Say: 'This is the reason why I think it's important to be nominated. There's girls everywhere with this body type.'"
"What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind," she said. "It's not very polite."
At the 2015 MTV VMAs, Nicki responded to Miley's comments, calling her a "bitch" and asked her "what's Good?" while speaking onstage. Miley, who hosted the show, appeared shocked.
"The fact that you feel upset about me speaking on something that affects black women makes me feel like you have some big balls," Nicki told The New York Times Magazine weeks later. "You're in videos with black men, and you're bringing out black women on your stages, but you don't want to know how black women feel about something that's so important? Come on, you can't want the good without the bad. If you want to enjoy our culture and our lifestyle, bond with us, dance with us, have fun with us, twerk with us, rap with us, then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us, what we feel is unfair to us. You shouldn't not want to know that."
Nicki Minaj vs. Lil' Kim: The two rappers have feuded for years. In 2012, Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live and commented on Nicki's single "Stupid Hoes."
'If you have to make a song called 'Stupid Hoes,' you must be a Stupid Hoe," she said.
In 2014, Kim clapped back at Nicki by offering an alternative verse for Beyoncé and the former rapper's "Flawless" remix.
"Am I trippin' or did this hoe just say my name / Queen of Rap, get the f--k outta here / Queen's back, get the f--k outta here / Tim to get this rap bitch up outta here," she raps.
Kim recently denied recent rumors that claimed she planned on intervening in Nicki and Remy Ma's feud, to back the latter rapper.
"We all know the situation that's going on with Remy and ol' girl. That's their situation and I have nothing to do with that," she told Billboard. "They have a rumor out there like, 'Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.' First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y'all giving ol' girl too much credit. I'm not even thinking about that. I'm not even thinking about ol' girl! I'm so far past that. That's never on my mind. Ever. Ol' girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all."
Last weekend, Nicki appeared to channel Kim during a fashion show in Paris, wearing an outfit that showcased one of her breasts that was covered only by a nipple pasty. Her outfit drew comparisons to the now-iconic purple look Kim sported at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Nicki Minaj vs. Giuseppe Zanotti: Nicki has worn footwear by the Italian footwear designer, has met him and quoted his name in her lyrics and says he told her she inspired his "Nicki" shoe designs. Nicki, who does not own trademark rights over her own, vented about him in February, saying that his people were ignoring her team's attempts to launch an official collaboration with him.
"This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol," Minaj tweeted.
She then used the line she used on Miley.
"RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today," Nicki said. "Barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated."