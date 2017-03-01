Best of E! Glambot 2017: Which Red Carpet Moment Was Your Favorite?

These were the real winners in our hearts

By Maya Kashlan Mar 01, 2017 12:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetJohn LegendGolden GlobesOscarsLea MicheleTaraji P. HensonLily CollinsParis JacksonChrissy TeigenOlivia CulpoEmily RatajkowskiCamila Cabello2017 Oscars2017 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, CandidsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Award season 2017, you did us so proud.

From the beautiful silky dresses at the Golden Globes to the intricately designed couture gowns of the Oscars, this year's A-list events were filled with riveting looks that really captured our attention. Stars came prepared to every social gathering with flawless faces and outfits fitting the occasion(s) to a T.

To celebrate (and remember) some of your favorite award-winning looks, keep scrolling for the best of award season moments, captured live by E!'s very own Glambot.

Watch: Lily Collins - 2017 Golden Globes E! Glambot

Starting with the Globes, Lily Collins did not disappoint. The star was dressed in a beautiful, pink embroidered Zuhair Murad haute couture ball gown, making her look romantically poised throughout the night. 

Watch: Sophie Turner - 2017 Golden Globes E! Glambot

This Game of Thrones star came to conquer. Sophie Turner looked edgy and chic in a sheer, cream and black Louis Vuitton ensemble. To finish off the bold number, her sophisticated smoky eye added the perfect balance. 

Watch: Emily Ratajkowski - 2017 Golden Globes E! Glambot

Emily Ratajkowski was a golden goddess as she walked down the red carpet. The model steamed up the show in a plunging yellow Reem Acra number with a dramatic slit. 

Watch: Lea Michele - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

In case we couldn't love two-piece sets enough, Lea Michele slayed at the Grammys in an adorned Roberto Cavali ensemble. 

Watch: Camila Cabello - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Then there was Camila Cabello who had a serious princess moment at the Grammys. The singer's pastel colored Miri Couture dress made her look like a whimsical gem. 

Watch: Paris Jackson - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

The Grammys wouldn't be complete without a couple standout looks. Spicing things up was Paris Jackson who gave off retro-glam vibes in a rainbow-hued Balmain jumpsuit.

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen - 2017 Oscars E! GlambotJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen - 2017 Oscars E! Glambot

This couple always knows how to put on an amazing show for the bot. Not only did the new parents have some seriously adorable moments on the carpet, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also perfectly complimented each other with their on-point and elegant style. 

Watch: Olivia Culpo - 2017 Oscars E! Glambot

Rocking the latest feminine fringe style, Olivia Culpo's Marchesa Dress was a show-stopper at the Oscars. The gown's carefully-crafted, beaded details made the look flow elegantly down the carpet. 

Watch: Taraji P. Henson - 2017 Oscars E! Glambot

The Academy Awards are all about looking sophisticated, and Taraji P. Henson did just that. The Hidden Figures star was dreamy in a custom blue velvet Alberta Ferretti gown topped with a stunning diamond necklace. 

Which 2017 E! Glambot moment was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

