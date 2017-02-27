7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 Oscars

4. Oscar is for Affleck: In the end, Casey Affleck went the distance and got what he deserved—a Best Actor Oscar for his stunning, so nuanced you almost take it for granted portrayal of a man completely unmoored by grief but still putting one foot in front of the other every day in Manchester by the Sea. Affleck won the Golden Globe, as well as a host of critics honors and the Independent Spirit Award just this weekend, but Denzel Washington won the Screen Actors Guild Award—and frankly, it seemed as though the tide was turning against Casey for off-screen reasons. Not to mention, Denzel gave one hell of a performance in Fences, which he also directed.

But with director Kenneth Lonergan also winning Best Original Screenplay for Manchester (a win that entailed beating La La Land), the idea that Affleck was going to win slowly came back into focus.

"Dammit," Affleck whispered as the moment sunk in. He credited Washington for being the first to teach him how to act (he cited Denzel at the Globes too), expressed his gratitude at being part of such a prestigious acting community, thanked Lonergan and producer/longtime pal Matt Damon, who was originally going to star in Manchester, and, finally, big brother Ben Affleck.

"Ben, I love you. You ain't heavy," Casey said, going for the inside joke, as Ben applauded proudly. (Of course, this time he forgot to thank his kid because there's always going to be something.)