The Fabulous Life of Judge Judy: Multiple Estates, Celebrity BFFs, Yachts and More

All that crime and punishment has given Judge Judy (Judith Susan "Judy" Sheindlin) a life of luxury.

The Judge Judy host has accumulated wealth beyond comprehension over the years, thanks to her hit syndicated TV show and her latest show Hot Bench, which started in 2014. Sheindlin essentially has the monopoly on court TV, and it has given her a fabulous life, with a net worth estimated around an astounding $420 million.

When she's not telling plaintiffs or defendants to put on their listening ears or reminding them that "ummm" is not an answer, the judge is living the good life in private. As she celebrates her 77th birthday on October 21, we decided to celebrate Sheindlin's accomplishments and dig a little deeper into her life away from the courtroom.

Sheindlin, who has been married three times (her current husband, Jerry Sheindlin, served as a New York State Supreme Court judge), has accumulated quite the real estate portfolio. She owns at least six lux properties across the U.S., two in Naples, Florida; one in Greenwich, Connecticut; one in Newport, Rhode Island; one in Manhattan and one in Los Angeles.