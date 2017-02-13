Prince Jackson Adorably Gushes Over Sister Paris Jackson During the 2017 Grammy Awards: ''She Rocked It''

Michael Jackson's children have one another's backs no matter what

By Kendall Fisher Feb 13, 2017 1:43 AMTags
Paris JacksonInstagramPrince JacksonFacebook Instant ArticlesGrammys
Watch: Paris Jackson - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Prince Jackson is one proud big brother!

Michael Jackson's eldest son took to Instagram on Sunday to post an adorable video in congratulations for Paris Jackson after she took the stage to present at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

"Alright, so you guys can say a lot of stuff, you guys can say a lot of stuff, but she designed that dress," he said. "Look at all those people! What did you do today?!"

LOL! But aside from being a funny yet protective older brother, he also shared some very sweet words.

read
Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

"So proud of my sister, not only did she address a crowd that big, but she designed a tasteful dress that expresses her individuality and uniqueness and she ROCKED it," he wrote. "Proud of you @parisjackson."

We certainly agree!

Paris made our list of Best Dressed stars with her incredible striped Balmain jumpsuit that she walked the red carpet in. 

But she really dropped jaws when she hit the stage in her custom Jeremy Scott dress that she designed while announcing The Weeknd's performance.

Needless to say, she's growing up to be a true icon all on her own.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

4

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest