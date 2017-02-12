Grammys 2017: All the Coolest Red Carpet Looks, as Captured by the Glambot

An exclusive look at the hottest stars

By Taylor Stephan Feb 12, 2017 11:53 PMTags
ESC: Lea Michele, 2017 GrammysJohn Shearer/WireImage

When it comes to the Grammys, everyone takes it to the next level.

It's one of the less-stuffy award shows of the season, so it's an opportunity for celebs to let their outfits speak for themselves. No deep-V is too deep and no glitter gown is too glitzy. As far as we're concerned, the bigger the fashion risk, the better the red-carpet look. And celebs on the 2017 Grammys red carpet seemed to agree.

Lucky for you, we captured all the major moments with our E! Glambot. Check out the best of the best below!

Watch: Lea Michele - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Lea Michele looked fresh and fierce in her two-piece set.

Watch: Lady Gaga - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

As usual, all eyes were on Lady Gaga

Watch: Tinashe - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Tinashe brought the heat in her cutout number. 

Watch: Katy Perry - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Katy Perry's got that hair-flip situation down pat. 

Watch: Diplo - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Diplo was not without his usual swag as he posed for the camera. 

Watch: Mya - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Mya was red hot in her sassy suit. 

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been, and will always be, #relationshipgoals. 

Watch: Brad Goreski - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Our very own Brad Goreski gave us the glam in his sparkly tux. 

Watch: Camila Cabello - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Camila Cabello flirted it up for the Glambot. 

Watch: Paris Jackson - 2017 Grammys E! Glambot

Paris Jackson is all grown up and strutting her stuff. 

