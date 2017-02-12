Grammys 2017: All the Coolest Red Carpet Looks, as Captured by the Glambot

When it comes to the Grammys, everyone takes it to the next level.
It's one of the less-stuffy award shows of the season, so it's an opportunity for celebs to let their outfits speak for themselves. No deep-V is too deep and no glitter gown is too glitzy. As far as we're concerned, the bigger the fashion risk, the better the red-carpet look. And celebs on the 2017 Grammys red carpet seemed to agree.
Lucky for you, we captured all the major moments with our E! Glambot. Check out the best of the best below!
Lea Michele looked fresh and fierce in her two-piece set.
As usual, all eyes were on Lady Gaga.
Tinashe brought the heat in her cutout number.
Katy Perry's got that hair-flip situation down pat.
Diplo was not without his usual swag as he posed for the camera.
Mya was red hot in her sassy suit.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been, and will always be, #relationshipgoals.
Our very own Brad Goreski gave us the glam in his sparkly tux.
Camila Cabello flirted it up for the Glambot.
Paris Jackson is all grown up and strutting her stuff.