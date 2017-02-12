NAACP Image Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall and More Famous Faces

Annual event is held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles

By McKenna Aiello Feb 12, 2017 1:47 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards
ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross, 2016/17 Award SeasonParas Griffin/Getty Images

The 2017 NAACP Image Awards is off to quite a star-studded start!

As the red carpet rolled out in front of Los Angeles's Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday evening, plenty of famous faces arrived to celebrate people of color's most outstanding achievements in film, television, music and literature across the past year. 

Anthony Anderson is set to host the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards for the fourth consecutive year, while Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Octavia Spencer, Tracee Ellis RossMandy MooreJanelle Monáe, and more are slated to present the nine remaining award categories yet to be announced. 

Ahead of the big show, members of the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a gala on Friday where more than 45 honors were passed out to the lucky winners.

photos
2017 NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Beyoncé currently tops off the music categories with five wins, while critically-acclaimed film Moonlight follows with four. Additionally, Black-ish and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story leads the TV pack with three wins each.  

But before the NAACP Image Awards officially commence, let's continue celebrating award season with yet another fashion forward red carpet that includes appearances from Entertainer of the Year nominee Tracee Ellis RossRegina HallGabourey Sidibe and so many more. 

Click through the gallery above to see the stars as they arrive and check out the complete list of NAACP Image Award winners here

Trending Stories

1

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

2

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

3

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

4

Untangling Vanessa Bryant's Agonizing Legal Battle

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

See Ski Jumper Anna Hoffman Tell Her Mom She's Going to the Olympics

Lili Reinhart Just Chopped Off Her Hair: See Her Chic New Look

TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show

Julia Stiles Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

Cheer Director Greg Whiteley Explains Strange Rules at Daytona

Hailey Bieber Hints About Her Rhode Beauty Brand in New Bikini Shoot

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring