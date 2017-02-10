James Corden Gushes Over One of the 2017 Grammys Performances

Watch : James Corden Teases 2017 Grammys Performances & Tributes

James Corden has a lot to be excited about ahead of this weekend.

The Carpool Karaoke star is hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and while that might be exciting enough as it is, he's mostly thrilled about all the incredible performances that will take place.

Major names like Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Metallica, John Legend and more will be taking the stage at the Staples Center...but will Corden join any of them for a fun collaborative performance?

Not so fast!