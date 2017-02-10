James Corden Gushes Over One of the 2017 Grammys Performances

Awards show host looking forward to music's big night

James Corden has a lot to be excited about ahead of this weekend.

The Carpool Karaoke star is hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and while that might be exciting enough as it is, he's mostly thrilled about all the incredible performances that will take place.

Major names like Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Metallica, John Legend and more will be taking the stage at the Staples Center...but will Corden join any of them for a fun collaborative performance?

Not so fast!

2017 Grammys: Notable Nominees
"No one wants to see that. That would be tragic," he told E! News Will Marfuggi at the Grammys press day earlier this week. "I would never inflict that on the people of America, dare I say the world. It's one thing singing alongside someone in a car, but this is the Grammys! No one's interested in that."

OK, so as far as what Corden believes the world will be interested in seeing?

"Well, the great thing about these shows is there are so many people performing who are so incredible," he dished. "I'm lucky enough I've heard a couple of things that people are doing. There's a tribute to George Michael this year, which may be one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life."

As for who we can expect to see during music's big night, Rihanna, Drake, Adele, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber have all seen big nominations as well as Kanye West, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Nick Jonas and more big name are set to take the stage as presenters.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see what the night has to offer when the show airs Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, on CBS.

