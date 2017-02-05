Simone Biles & Shaq Win the 2017 Super Bowl With One Photo

Watch : Simone Biles on "SI" Swimsuit Issue and Dating

The 2017 Super Bowl had two winners, even before the game began. And the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons were nowhere to be found.

Simone Biles, the 4'8" 19-year-old gymnast who competed with the gold medal-winning "Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics, came face-to-torso with 6'11" NBA legend and sports TV personality Shaquille O'Neal, 44, Sunday at Houston's NRG Stadium, hours before the NFL championship.

He had strolled through the room while she was talking to E! News' Jimmy Chairman and Miriam Isa and the two stars then met for the first time and took an iconic photo together.

"Hey Shaq," she wrote on Instagram.