Paris Jackson Makes Magazine Cover Debut for Rolling Stone

Source tells E! News she is "exploring creative interests"

Paris Jackson is no longer just Michael Jackson's only daughter. 

The late King of Pop's little girl is all grown up on the cover of Rolling Stone, making her magazine debut at just 18-years-old. The Today Show revealed the stunning cover on Tuesday morning's broadcast. 

Since the start of 2017, Jackson has already landed more than just a handful of "firsts," and as an insider tells E! News, it's only the beginning of Paris' arrival into the spotlight. "She's excited to be exploring her creative interests. You're going to be seeing a lot from her this year," our source shares.

As for what exactly Paris' creative interests entail, expect the teen to follow closely in her father's footsteps.

"She's really looking forward to the opportunities ahead," the insider adds. "Paris is pursuing modeling, acting and songwriting. She's going to see what kind of shape it all takes."

Earlier this month, Jackson made a rare red carpet appearance at a 2017 Golden Globes after-party, posing for a photo with Sofia Richie, a fellow child of music royalty. Then just last week, E! News confirmed Paris flew to the City of Light to shoot her first major modeling gig, in addition to meeting with Christian Dior. 

Fast forward to Paris Fashion Week, where the young starlet sat front row at Givenchy and Dior Homme's runway shows and snapped selfies with the likes of Bella Hadid and rapper A$AP Rocky

Meanwhile, Paris' brothers, 19-year-old Prince Jackson and 14-year-old Blanket Jackson have both maintained relatively low profiles since their father's passing in 2009. Michael stays active on social media while studying at Loyola Marymount University in L.A., and Blanket stays busy with martial arts and attending private school.

