Inside Aaron Rodgers' ''Complicated'' Relationship With His Family

Jordan Rodgers may be "nobody's brother" in wife JoJo Fletcher's eyes. But to the rest of the world...

Yeah, they want to know what the deal is with Jordan's superstar older sibling Aaron Rodgers.

In addition to falling in love with his future bride on the 12th season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016, Jordan made headlines when he revealed that he and the Super Bowl winner were estranged. And soon it was apparent that there was something amiss within the whole Rodgers family.

"It's something we don't really like to talk about a lot," eldest brother Luke Rodgers explained on the show when JoJo visited their hometown of Chico, Calif., the two ominously empty chairs at the dining table—for Aaron and then-girlfriend Olivia Munn—not going unnoticed. "It pains both of us not to have that relationship. We miss our brother. We just are trusting that God brings things full circle. And just wish that everything would just get back to us being a family."