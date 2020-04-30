Inside Kirsten Dunst's Road to Starting a Family and Finding Happiness With Jesse Plemons

Peggy and Ed Blumquist's marriage was the stuff nightmares are made of, but that didn't faze Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The Fargo co-stars hit it off while shooting the second season of the darkly comedic crime series, started dating a year later, got engaged, and are now parents to son Ennis, who will be 2 in May.

"If I hadn't met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs," Dunst, who's celebrating her 38th birthday today, told PorterEdit last summer. "[But] it feels like I lucked out."

We're guessing the feeling is mutual for this super-private couple, one of whom, at least, probably wasn't as used to having anyone pay much attention to his off-screen life.

Plemons had become increasingly familiar over the past decade from memorable turns in Friday Night Lights (the nicest guy) and Breaking Bad (the nastiest guy), and then Fargo, in which he played a butcher with some serious self-defense skills but really poor judgment. That led to roles in bigger movies such as The Post, Game Night and The Irishman.

Meanwhile, Dunst has been famous since the early 1990s. So call us invested in her long-term happiness, if you will.