2017 Golden Globes: Best of Glambot

By Taylor Stephan Jan 09, 2017 12:00 AMTags
We have a thing for the Golden Globes red carpet.

Seriously, it's one award show that never disappoints. It could be because it's the first full-on star-studded ceremony of the season, or it could be because you're going to see pretty much anyone you'd ever want to. For instance, we were reminded that it doesn't hurt to have Sylvester Stallone as your dad. Just take a look at his three suddenly grown-up daughters posing like they mean it for the Glambot. 

But that's just the start of the glamour ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, keep scrolling!

The sisters Stallone have arrived! With that, the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet has officially started for the E! Glambot.

The Stallone sisters know a thing or two about working it for the camera.

@emrata is silk perfection personified in Reem Acra. Standout twirl in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw, to boot.

According to Emily Ratajkowski (a.k.a. the queen of sex appeal), a Reem Acra plunging neckline is never a bad idea. 

Lily Collins looks like a Disney princess come to life in her blush pink Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

This is Mandy Moore's moment! Absolutely breathtaking in Naeem Khan in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw.

Mandy Moore certainly knows how to make an entrance in her navy Naeem Khan gown.

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell are feeling the love in the Glambot. #GoldenGlobes

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell prove that couples that Glambot together, stay together.

@chrissyteigen & John in the Glambot presented by @vw: legendary. #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the epitome of perfection. 

