2017 Golden Globes: Best of Glambot

We have a thing for the Golden Globes red carpet.
Seriously, it's one award show that never disappoints. It could be because it's the first full-on star-studded ceremony of the season, or it could be because you're going to see pretty much anyone you'd ever want to. For instance, we were reminded that it doesn't hurt to have Sylvester Stallone as your dad. Just take a look at his three suddenly grown-up daughters posing like they mean it for the Glambot.
But that's just the start of the glamour ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, keep scrolling!
The Stallone sisters know a thing or two about working it for the camera.
According to Emily Ratajkowski (a.k.a. the queen of sex appeal), a Reem Acra plunging neckline is never a bad idea.
Lily Collins looks like a Disney princess come to life in her blush pink Zuhair Murad Couture gown.
Mandy Moore certainly knows how to make an entrance in her navy Naeem Khan gown.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell prove that couples that Glambot together, stay together.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the epitome of perfection.
