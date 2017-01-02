EXCLUSIVE!

Watch the Vanderpump Rules Ladies Go Skinny Dipping to Celebrate Stassi Schroeder's Birthday

It's Stassi Schroeder's "f--king birthday," Vanderpump Rules fans, and we all know what that means: It's time for a trip!

In tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit, Stassi heads to Montauk with her best friends, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie, for a girls' weekend and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at their late-night skinny dipping adventure.

While Katie and Kristen are down to ditch their clothes and hop in the ocean, Scheana says she isn't going to give into "peer pressure" and join them. As you can imagine, the "vagina mafia" is not amused.

"How did Scheana not get the memo that on Stassi's birthday we get naked and we jump into bodies of water?" Kristen asks, before a montage of the trio's other skinny dipping adventures plays."Get with it, it's not that hard!"

Stassi, Kristen and Katie still decide to take the plunge...and immediately learn Scheana maybe had the right idea when they feel how cold the water is...and soon learn there is a large group of people watching them. Oh, and then a lighthouse starts shining a light on them. "It's not a Rihanna concert!" Stassi yells. "Everyone, shut up!"

Talk about awkward! Press play on the clip above to watch the hilarious and naked dip go down.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.).

