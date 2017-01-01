Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband William Tell

Now this is how you kick off a brand-new year!

Lauren Conrad had some big news to share with her loyal fans and followers Sunday morning. As it turns out, the fashion designer is going to be a mom in 2017.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she wrote on Instagram Sunday morning, alongside a sonogram.

This will be the first child for Lauren and her husband William Tell who have briefly opened up about wanting to start a family.

In a 2015 blog post, The Hills and Laguna Beach star was asked how many children she wants to have with her hubby. "Maybe two," she said. "That way we aren't outnumbered."