Allison Holker Stephen "tWitch" Boss Open Up About Teaching Daughter to ''Make a Huge Difference"

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss know a thing or two about giving back to those in need.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her So You Think You Can Dance star hubby hosted Children's Miracle Network's Dance For Kids Holiday Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, an event treating local children's hospital patients to a day of festive holiday fun and dance lessons from the talented couple.

E! News sat down with Allison and Stephen for an exclusive interview, where they were joined by their two children, 9-month old Maddox and 8-year-old Weslie.

"We have kids and we want nothing more than to give them an example of supporting not only ourselves and our family but the community around us," Holker told us.